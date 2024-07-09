All Governments End in Failure: Why Are We Surprised?

There were elections in Argentina last fall and a Libertarian, Javier Millei, was elected. He’s a free market capitalist and very different from how Argentines voted historically. As a backdrop to this, other countries are voting in very conservative leaders. But is this a move to conservatism or just a move away from what they’ve been doing? All governments end in failure. By nature and numbers, they are voted out because most people don’t pay attention but when they do it’s because things are not going well and they want change. They may not know what kind of change they want, but they will vote for it. Basically, they want the trains to run on time, the potholes filled and life to run smoothly. They don’t care about the details politicians think they do.

From my side of the pond, it appears the UK electorate voted against the Tories instead of voting for Labour. That’s what happened in 1992 in America. Also, in 2008, 2016 and 2020. Granted, we (the people) have shorter attention spans so we want change more quickly and we will vote you out.

We had that in 2002 in Georgia when the first Republican governor was elected in 100 and some years. People were voting against the last government, not for the Republican Sonny Perdue. But he ended up doing a great job and getting a huge reelection in four years, ushering in a generation of good conservative leadership. It looks like even though we have 2 Democratic U. S. Senators, that GOP leadership will remain at the state level.

I am a conservative. I believe when we act and govern like conservatives, our ideas are better and life is better. What happens to most conservative governments over time is they start drifting to the left. All left wing governments fail. They buy into concepts like “too big to fail.” And they communicate poorly.

We are about to have another change in government in the US in November. President Biden is a poor communicator. The reason is up for debate depending on what side you are on, but he is not making his case. Whether it’s dementia or disgust with the little people, he is saying that we just don’t understand how good things are and what a good job he is doing. He thinks, “If they were just smart enough to see how great things are….” You are losing when you are in this place.

There is a movement, but it’s not conservative or liberal. It is a movement of people who want governments to do their jobs. The purpose of representative democracies is the average person doesn’t have to be involved every day. Hey candidates, elected officials and leaders—Stop lying to us and do your job, then talk about that.

Remember, all governments end in failure and most of them don’t see it coming.