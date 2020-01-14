Back to the Books, uh, PDFs

I’ll be back in class tomorrow and I can’t wait. I got an extra week because my professor was out of town the first week. I’ve been doing the reading for the class and I know something about it already and that helps.

It’s been a long break for me. I had my knee replaced and am doing well. But I am a busy person and for the last 7 weeks, I’ve been about a half day person. I look forward to sleeping and I’m cold all the time. Partly because you have to ice your knee several times a day and that will make you shiver all over.

One of the best things about being student (and I’m praying my access will last) is that you can research and read from anywhere in the world. It’s even better than regular internet searching. I have come to love Google Scholar and professors can send you all kinds of articles.

I’m back in school because I want to teach American Government college freshmen and I’m a lifelong learner. I love learning new and different things. Isn’t that what education is about?