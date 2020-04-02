Back to Zoom

We were back in class, virtually, on Wednesday using Zoom. I used the word zoom for as long as I can remember, but Zoom in this sense is a new way of using the word to get together in this socially distant world.

I really enjoyed the reading this week. I used another word I never use–intersectionality. But in this case, it worked. Especially in one paper that had the most amazing experiment using real jurors called for jury duty to participate in a study about diversity of juries. Turns out, the presence of diversity makes us nicer and more thorough people.

So while we are in our corners in social media or our political views, hear this, if you talk to people who are different than you are, think differently, look differently, you behave better and you might learn something.