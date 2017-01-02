Happy New Year!

I’ve taken a few days completely off–well if chasing a 3 year old and a 14 month old around is off, then I was off. I understand why you have children when you are young because it’s exhausting when you’re my age.

I’m ready with the syllabus from one class and the syllabus from the other class will be out this week. I’ll begin the readings for Monday’s class tomorrow and no readings for Wednesday’s class–this week.

It’s exciting! Mainly because I am meeting new and interesting people and I’m love to learn new things.

My schedule has caused a transitional phase with my family. They are used to me being available anytime I’m not working to help out. I think they are okay with what I’m doing, but I’m the person that drops everything and makes the family work and I’m having to delegate a little of that now. I think this may be a theme going forward. The good news is, there aren’t any summer classes.

Lin and I are planning a trip back to Scotland and I’m going to try to set up a meeting with the Political Science Department at St. Andrews. I’m told they have a new American Politics program and my dream is to be a guest lecturer there–someday. There I’ve said it! My pie in the sky dream for the future. Who knows what the future holds, but for now–it’s love, life, family, faith and learning.

You’ve got to have a full inbox or there’s nothing to do. If you don’t get that, ask your parents.