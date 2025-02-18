Honoring Pastor Rod Hughey: Please Give to Gail’s College Fund

On February 18th on The Martha Zoller Show we promoted the fundraiser I am sponsoring for Gail Hughey.

For years Pastor Rod Hughey co hosted with me on The Martha Zoller Show in Gainesville, Georgia on WDUN. Rod saved me when I was very sick in 2020 and I’ve grown to love his family dearly. Rod served his community through being chaplain to the Gainesville Police Department and many other ways.

When I met Rod, he was organizing community meetings during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. In our community, he put the police, sheriff, Chamber, community leaders and students together to talk about how they could make sure nothing like that ever happened in our community. His vision was “One Gainesville.”

He lost his battle with cancer in April of 2024 and to celebrate him, we are raising money for a 529 account to help pay for college for his youngest daughter, Gail. She was the light of his life. I hope you will consider giving to this worthy cause. This is a 4 year program and we kicked it off this year on what would have been his 55th birthday. Our goal for today was to raise $3500 today. Before we went on the air, we had achieved half of that goal. By the end of the fundraiser with some gifts that will be mailed in, we reached $3905 for the day.

If you would like to participate in this fundraiser, please click here. All proceeds will be transferred into Gail’s 529 account. There is small fee GoFundMe charges and I have committed to make up that difference so that 100% of donations will go to Gail’s fund. Our plan is to do this annually around Rod’s birthday for Gail.

Thank you!