It’s Been Too Long

I’m finally going back to school. Classes start in August and I should finish in May! Emphasis on “should.” I’ll be taking a judicial class and be repeating the math class I had trouble with. It will be a piece of cake.

I made a change, though. I left the Governor’s office and returned to my media career. I believe I can be more help to the cause of conservatism as an educated woman who can articulate our values. I’m gonna use my brand to get the message out. And it was really killing me driving 35,000 miles a year. I loved meeting the people all over Georgia and I will always be a traveller, but it will be in a different way.

Let me know what you think about that.

I’ll be writing more regularly now and you can listen to me live a AccessWDUN and I hope you will. I’ll be on every day at 9 am.