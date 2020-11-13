It’s Time

We will be having one more class this semester and then I’ll write a paper, two papers, really. And then it will be all writing next semester and then—graduation? I wonder if it will be in person? I have this vision of being the old graduate walking across the stage, but in spring of 2021, that may not be possible.

I hope you had a great fall because there is more to life than politics. This is the United States of America. Our “worst” politician is not a tyrant, we wouldn’t allow that. We’ve got to take the next few months and reset the way we look at things.

Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.