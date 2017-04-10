Playoff!

Using up all my Masters Tournament lingo.  As I write this, I have finished everything except the research papers.  So, I have finished 60% of my grade and the other 40% is due in 2 weeks, and 3 weeks. The challenge I have right now is the one due in 3 weeks is farther along than the one due in 2 weeks.

I know I will get this done.  I make deadlines.  I hit time cues.  That’s what I do.  I did live radio and television for 20 years and I know how to be on time and prepared.

I’ll keep you posted.