Playoff!

Using up all my Masters Tournament lingo. As I write this, I have finished everything except the research papers. So, I have finished 60% of my grade and the other 40% is due in 2 weeks, and 3 weeks. The challenge I have right now is the one due in 3 weeks is farther along than the one due in 2 weeks.

I know I will get this done. I make deadlines. I hit time cues. That’s what I do. I did live radio and television for 20 years and I know how to be on time and prepared.

I’ll keep you posted.