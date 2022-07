The Best of The Martha Zoller Show – Week of June 27-July 1

Great news! The Best of the Martha Zoller Show podcast is finally available on Apple Podcasts, and you can listen here. This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga), U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Pete Hegseth, author of “The Battle of the American Mind.” Enjoy!