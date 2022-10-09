The Georgia Gang – October 9, 2022



In this episode, we’re joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff who is fully aware he’s a Senator in a 50-50 state and he’s doing the work to win in 4 years and using his documentary skills to investigate wrongs committed against service members and our veterans.

Then Gabriel Sterling, COO at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, will break down the massive turnout in Georgia’s early voting.

One of our other guests, Steve Moore, will talk about why “it’s the economy, stupid!’

Lastly, about his big debate win against the surprised Sen. Raphael Warnock and what is next for him in this crazy election cycle.

