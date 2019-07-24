Time, Love and Tenderness

I’m back, or at least will be for Fall Semester. And if all goes well, I’ll graduate in the Spring or next Fall. It’s been a long road. But a worthwhile one. I’m so thankful to have this opportunity to learn and be with people who want to learn. I have gotten a lot from the students in my classes and built those multi generational experiences that keep you young.

I was thinking about this song:

All the craziness of the last few weeks. Jumping to conclusions and just plain nastiness. Don’t assume the worst about the people around you. Recently, a Georgia state legislator alleged some things after an run in at a local grocery store. After investigations and reviewing public statements, it appears, these people were just plain mean to each other. They were both at fault and the whole thing could have been settled with a deep breath, at little kindness and a little minding of “thou own business.”

People are basically good and have more that unites us than divides us. I wrote a whole book on that. I still believe it and I don’t care if we call it the Age of Obama or the Age of Trump or the Bush Era–depending on what decade you are in, people are people. I’m going to keep working for positive results based on facts, how about you?