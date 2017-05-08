Waiting

I haven’t posted recently as school is out and I’m waiting for my grades to be posted. As soon as I know, you will know. It should be Tuesday and then I’m sure I will have a lot to say.

It’s been a great year and I’ll have lots more to say over the summer. I’m not taking classes again until Fall, but I’ll be prepping for them throughout the summer. How do you get ready for a math class when you haven’t taken a math class since 1975?

Until then, I’ll be immersed in policy and politics of the real kind. Today, I’m heading to Georgia Tech to hear from the representatives of military bases around Georgia.