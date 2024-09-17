A Changed Perspective

I’ve been out of town for the last 10 days and am back in the saddle now. I wanted to share this. My dad was a regular guy who signed up to serve his country in WWII. Frank Mitchell was older than most of his unit, the 107th Reconnaissance, Essex Troop, B Company—I’m sure I’m getting that order wrong, so apologies. He was 28 when he joined up in 1938 and was in until 1945. When the Battle of Montrevel happened he was 34 and most of the men in his unit were 19 to 21.

My family and I travelled to Montrevel and Malafretaz last week for their 80th anniversary celebration of their liberation from the Nazis. These were real Nazis, not the flippant way that the terms Hitler and Nazi are thrown around today. We wore lanyard with my dad’s picture on it and everyone from the town came up to us and the 4 other families there and thanked us. The children of the schools have been taught to waive their flag and our flag. The two flags of France and USA lined the streets from the windows and posts. There was a reenactment, a parade and a celebratory dinner. I’ll be sharing much more on my radio program tomorrow and during the week because the experience changed me.

Richard Johns from the United States State Department joined on the second day of celebrations and gave this speech in French and English and for today, I am sharing it here

LIBERATION SPEECH MONTREVEL EN BRESSE

SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024

FRENCH AND ENGLISH

Monsieur le Maire, (Jean-Yves Brevet)

Madame la Sénatrice, (Florence Blatrix-Contat)

Mesdames, Messieurs les parlementaires,

Mesdames et Messieurs les Élus,

Mesdames et Messieurs les représentants des associations mémorielles,

Dear fellow citizens, descendants des soldats américains ayant combattu

ici, et représentants de l’association New Jersey Cavalry,

Mesdames et Messieurs,

C’est avec une profonde émotion que je me tiens parmi vous aujourd’hui

pour honorer la mémoire des soldats du cent-dix septième (117 e )

2 escadron de reconnaissance de cavalerie et de ceux qui leur ont prêté

main-forte le trois (3) septembre mille-neuf cent quarante-quatre (1944)

pour libérer Montrevel-en-Bresse. Cette année marque le poignant

quatre-vingtième (80 e ) anniversaire de la libération de la France du joug

nazi. J’ai eu le privilège de participer à de nombreuses commémorations

à traver notre district consulaire, rendant hommage à l’engagement des

forces alliées, et tout particulièrement des forces américaines.

It is with deep emotion that I stand before you today to honor the

memory of the soldiers of the 117th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron,

as well as all those who aided them on September 3, 1944, to liberate

Montrevel. This year marks the poignant 80th anniversary of France’s

liberation from Nazi oppression. I have had the privilege of participating

in numerous commemorations across our consular district, paying

tribute to the commitment of the Allied forces, and especially the

American forces.

Villes, villages et bour se sont efforcés de maintenir vivante la flamme

du souvenir, rendant hommage à ceux qui se sont battus, souvent sans

jamais revenir, pour des idéaux de liberté, de démocratie et de paix. En

retraçant le chemin des forces alliées débarquées en Provence pour

remonter vers le nord, j’ai été frappé par la diversité des défis auxquels

elles ont dû faire face : combats acharnés, libérations pacifiques,

montagnes, plaines, rivières et villes. Et pourtant, au cœur de cette

diversité, la coopération exemplaire entre forces françaises et

américaines, entre résistants, civils et alliés, a brillé de mille feux—un

témoignage de leur engagement sans faille pour la victoire.

Cities, villages, and towns have strived to keep the flame of

remembrance alive, honoring those who fought, often never to return,

for the ideals of liberty, democracy, and peace. As I retraced the path of

the Allied forces who landed in Provence and advanced northward, I

was struck by the diversity of challenges they faced: fierce battles,

peaceful liberations, mountains, plains, rivers, and towns. Yet, amidst

this diversity, the exemplary cooperation between French and American

forces, between resistance fighters, civilians, and allies, shone

brightly—a testament to their unwavering commitment to victory.

La bataille de Montrevel-en-Bresse occupe une place particulière dans

mon cœur. Comment ne pas admirer la bravoure des soldats du cent-dix

septième (117 e ) escadron de cavalerie, qui ont continué à se battre,

attendant des renforts qui ne viendraient jamais? Même le commandant

ennemi s’étonnait de la disparité des forces en nombre et en ressources.

Et pourtant, avec si peu d’hommes, ils ont infligé de lourdes pertes à

leurs adversaires nazis et libéré la ville. Des soldats tels que Daniel Lee,

David Burzinski, James O’Brien ou encore Franck Mitchell se sont

battus jusqu’au bout dans cette bataille acharnée. Daniel Lee fut même

décoré de la Medal of Honor pour son courage à Montrevel.

The battle of Montrevel-en-Bresse holds a special place in my heart.

How can one not admire the bravery of the soldiers of the 117th Cavalry

Squadron, who continued to fight, awaiting reinforcements that would

never come? Even the enemy commander was astonished by the

disparity in numbers and resources. And yet, with so few men, they

inflicted heavy losses on their German adversaries and liberated the

town. Soldiers such as Daniel Lee, David Burzinski, James O’Brien and

Frank Mitchell fought to the end in this fierce battle. Daniel Lee was

even decorated with the Medal of Honor for his courage in Montrevel.

D’autres, hélas, n’ont pas survécu. Bennet Lawson, Lawrence Barsby,

Louis Stewart, Leopold Renzi, Robert Mitchell, et Minel Decoteau ont

donné leur vie pour que la France, un pays qu’ils connaissé à peine, soit

libre.

Leur héroïsme s’inscrit dans la grande histoire de l’amitié franco-

américaine, un lien forgé dans les feux de la guerre depuis

l’indépendance américaine et renforcé par notre quête commune de paix

et de justice.

Others, alas, did not survive. Bennet Lawson, Lawrence Barsby, Louis

Stewart, Leopold Renzi, Robert Mitchell, and Minel Decoteau gave their

lives so that France, a country they barely knew, might be free. Their

heroism is woven into the grand tapestry of Franco-American

friendship, a bond forged in the fires of war since American

independence and strengthened by our shared pursuit of peace and

justice.

Dans cette quête, je ne peux que souligner l’intervention remarquable du

Capitaine Herman van Ark, responsable du détachement médical de

l’unité. En portant secours à tous les blessés, quel que soit leur uniforme,

il aura poussé le Colonel allemand à faire de même en sauvant à son tour

des blessés américains.

Par leur exemple, ils font écho à ce que disait le président John F.

Kennedy :

« L’humanité devra mettre un terme à la guerre ou la guerre mettra un

terme à l’humanité.

In this quest, I can only highlight the remarkable intervention of Captain

Herman van Ark, in charge of the unit’s medical detachment. By

rescuing all the wounded, regardless of their uniform, he pushed the

German Colonel to proceed in a reciprocal manner by rescuing in turn

the American wounded.

By their example, they echo what President John F. Kennedy said:

"Mankind will have to end war or war will end mankind."

Pour que leurs sacrifices ne soit pas vin, il est essentiel de garder leur

mémoire vivante. Je tiens à exprimer ma plus profonde gra-ti-tude à

ceux qui continuent d’entretenir cette flamme du souvenir. Je remercie

tout spécialement la mérie de Montrevel-en-Bresse pour nommer une

allée d’après le Capitaine américain Herman Van Ark, et pour avoir

ajouté les noms de Robert Mitchell et Minel Decoteau sur la stèle « des

Américains ». Mes remerciements sincères vont également à

l’association New Jersey Cavalry, qui œuvre sans relâche pour que

l’histoire de ces hommes ne tombe jamais dans l’oubli. Mais aussi à tous

les organisateurs de ces manifestations : grâce à eux, nous avons

l’impression de revivre la joie de la Libération.

To ensure their sacrifice was not in vain, it is essential to keep their

memory alive. I extend my deepest gratitude to those who continue to

nurture this flame of remembrance. I especially thank the town of

Montrevel-en-Bresse for the honor of naming one of its avenues after

one of my fellow citizens, Captain Herman Van Ark, and for adding the

names of Robert Mitchell and Minel Decoteau to the “American”

8 memorial. My heartfelt thanks also go to the New Jersey Cavalry

Association, which works tirelessly to ensure that the story of these men

is never forgotten. But also to all the organizers of these events: thanks

to them, we feel as if we are reliving the joy of the Liberation.

Vive Montrevel-en-Bresse, et vive l’amitié entre nos deux nations!

Je vous remercie de votre attention.

Long live Montrevel-en-Bresse, and long live the friendship between our

two nations!

Thank you.

10

11

In the coming weeks, I will write and talk more about how to use this change to make America a better place for all in order to honor the great sacrifice of all who have served this great nation.