A Different Side to Donald Trump

One of the best things I do is work for a family owned media company in a small to mid-sized market and we do something no one does today in a market our size—have 24 hour news. I’ve been blessed to have been given my start here and have come back here in the final years of my career to the best years of my career. It’s been the best 20 years of my life.

Seventy-five years ago today WDUN Radio went on the air in Northeast Georgia. To celebrate we heard from lots of people but the biggest shout out came from former President Donald Trump. Yesterday, the Jacobs family and our CEO Bill Maine interviewed President Trump and talked opportunity zones, businesses and some of the goals of a second Trump administration.

Listen and tell me what you think.