A Quiet Weekend

I took a little time this weekend to rest. And when I say rest, I don’t mean doing nothing, I mean, doing the things I would do if I wasn’t working and going to school. I pampered myself on Saturday morning, spent Saturday afternoon cleaning out the closets and then Saturday night, watching television with my hubby. On Sunday, I went to church and did laundry and now I’m sitting down to review the work for the week.

I’ve set my research paper topics, I’ve got readings for the second week of March and I’ll be writing–a lot. I met with my advisor and laid out the next few semesters and I feel a bit more organized. I’ll take a couple of night this week to rest and recharge and then try to get a jumpstart on the balance of the semester.

Now the work comes, but I keep thinking…just make it through the end of April and you’ll have a few months off. We’re going back to Scotland this summer and I’m really looking forward to that.

While it’s not the right month, I’m thinking of one of my favorite Merle Haggard songs. I always sing this one when I’m stressed and it makes me feel better. My daughter will tell you I rarely get all the words right.

I’m feeling a bit nostalgic.