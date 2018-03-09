And I Woke Up This Morning….Freezing

I woke up this morning to 30 degree temperatures outside and 50 degrees inside. Thank goodness for 24 hour HVAC service. This week is supposed to be the start of Spring Break… and it technically is but I will be reviewing my midterm and reworking those problems and also doing some homework for next week, due on the 20th. I think I’m going to be okay, but it is a math class.

I lost a colleague this week. She was about my age. Merri was one of the first people I met when I got into the media world at the Gold Dome. She had a heart attack on Friday evening and died on Sunday. Everybody in Georgia politics knew Merri. After she left the Gold Dome, she went to work for Gwinnett College and helped to oversee a massive change in direction for that institution. While I didn’t talk to her as much after she went to Gwinnett, it was obvious the impact she made on the students and faculty there. I think she might be correcting my grammar from heaven.

I believe in a life after. I believe that through grace, we are saved, so I know that Merri is in heaven and saw how much she was loved her. I’m pretty sure she knew it here on Earth and that makes her one of the lucky ones.

All the hustle and bustle is important, but what is most important is your relationships. First, with God. Then, with your fellow man (and woman). We can find common ground.

Now, with that wonderful platitude, which I believe to my core, I can think of a couple of people in my life that I’m not sure if I can make it work that way. A couple of people that I have tried in every way I can to hear them, advise them when asked and respond to their requests—but it just doesn’t seem to be enough. We speak a different language, or more importantly, we HEAR it differently. And I don’t mean that literally–we are all speaking English in this scenario–it just seems the words mean don’t mean the same thing.

You know the type–you answer their questions to the best of your ability and they take another tact. The really don’t want the answer, they just want to be contentious.

Well, that’s on the work side of life and in the hundreds of wonderful people I deal with every month, there are only a very few in that category. However, I’ve found in the academic side, that while I have to put up with a fair share of left leaning assumptions that I don’t buy into, it is an environment of learning and critical thinking–and, I will be happy to be the one who shares a different view.

Onto Spring Break, catching up and staying on track.