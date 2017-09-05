A Wonderful Weekend

This is the beachy me and the reasons I was Oma this weekend.

I had the best laid plans. Three engineers, a cell biologist and a chemist all available to help me with my homework–but grandkids, sun and sand got in the way. But it will work out. All I need is another plan. You know I always wanted Monica to end up with Richard and as it turned out, he was the best choice, but I digress.

MONICA: I need a plan, a plan to get over my man. What's the opposite of man? Jam! pic.twitter.com/ahnbaa327W — Friends Reruns (@FriendsReruns) January 8, 2015

Back to the real world, grad school, work and more. I always use the hashtag #worklifebalance and I mean it. This weekend, I made a decision on what I’m going to do next but that will have to wait for an announcement until I’m ready.

Tonight, I’m getting organized. I’m also praying that a work meeting on Thursday gets canceled so I can learn more about “R.” But again, that’s not the real world. So here’s what I’m doing:

Get organized tonight. Make it through this week, somehow with 2 points or better on my homework and then get a regular study schedule including a weekly visit to my math professor. I know he’s not a math professor in the sense of “math department” math professor, but he’s what we have in the political science world and I really made some progress after spending some time with him.

I’ll keep you posted on how it’s going. I will be staying hydrated, operating on less sleep and laying the groundwork for the future.

All’s well that ends well and we are only 3 weeks into the semester and there’s still plenty of time. All of the above is relating to my math class but I’ve got lots of work to do in legislative process, too.

First, the ongoing problem of reading for process–who cares about the content. Not really who cares, but I’ve got to get on board with the process and be able to lead a class discussion, write some assessments (short papers on the discussion leading and one other topic–my words, not his) and then come up with a research paper topic and research and write it.

I know I’m writing lots of run on sentences, but that’s the way I feel right now.

At least I’m down 30lbs 🙂 15 more to go.