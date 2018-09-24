Back on Campus

I’ve taken the semester off from classes as I am working full time for the Kemp campaign. I am missing it more than I thought but loving the work I’m doing. In the next two weeks, the campaign will be taking me to a few stops in Athens so I’ll get my fix of UGA where you get younger and better looking the closer your get.

This should be a very busy week and I’ll keep you posted as things happen.

I really needed a break this weekend and I got it through celebrating my grandson’s 5th birthday. Family keeps things in perspective!

See you around the Chapel Bell this week and next and I am collecting lots of real life experience to add to my research.