October 23rd, 2018

Brian Kemp’s Big Day

Today was a big day for the Brian Kemp today. While Brian Kemp works hard everyday, today he got his message out in many different ways.

Two ads came out, one with Brian and Marty and one with Governor Deal.

This morning, Brian went on Atlanta’s Morning News with Scott Slade and made a couple of stops with Sen. Marco Rubio:

In the afternoon, Kemp joined Erick Erickson.  Hear him in his own words.

And he penned an op-ed about voting in Georgia for the AJC. He led the day with a positive, informed message.

Tomorrow, GPB will air a debate for Governor at 7 pm.  Check your local listings and join in and decide for yourself. I’m voting for Brian Kemp.

 

Martha Zoller
Tags: , , , , ,


Martha Zoller

Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.

Latest From Twitter