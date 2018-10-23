Brian Kemp’s Big Day

Today was a big day for the Brian Kemp today. While Brian Kemp works hard everyday, today he got his message out in many different ways.

Two ads came out, one with Brian and Marty and one with Governor Deal.

This morning, Brian went on Atlanta’s Morning News with Scott Slade and made a couple of stops with Sen. Marco Rubio:

In the afternoon, Kemp joined Erick Erickson. Hear him in his own words.

LISTEN: @BrianKempGA joins me on WSB to discuss the race for governor. https://t.co/sHGYCPSqJy pic.twitter.com/mE21vg4CE3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 22, 2018

And he penned an op-ed about voting in Georgia for the AJC. He led the day with a positive, informed message.

Tomorrow, GPB will air a debate for Governor at 7 pm. Check your local listings and join in and decide for yourself. I’m voting for Brian Kemp.