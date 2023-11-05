Clarity, Truth and Justice for Israel

It’s pretty clear to me. On October 7, an unprovoked, barbaric attack happened upon innocent civilians in Israel. It’s not enough to call it “Israel’s 9/11.” It was more, much more. It unleashed a spewing around the world of antisemitism that good people should not justify. There is no justification to killing more than 1400 people and taking hostage hundreds more. The poignant video of an 85 year old Jewish woman who was hostage for 18 days and was released, turning to her captor, who did not have the guts to show his face, and offering her hand and saying to him shalom (peace) as she walked back to freedom. She did this even though she still doesn’t know if her husband is alive or dead. I hope her Hamas captor that she showed such grace to will be moved to leave Hamas. However, I can’t forget the video I saw of a Hamas terrorist using the cell phone of a woman he just killed to call his mother and tell her he had killed 10 Jews and wasn’t she proud of him. She answered that she was. How to you fight that?

Rob O’Neill, the man who killed bin Laden, said that Hamas would have to be annihilated but the only way to stop this is to stop teaching our children to hate each other. Are you willing to do that?

I stand with Israel and I also pray for the Palestinian people who are being used as pawns by Hamas. The truth is–not my truth–but the truth is Hamas doesn’t care how many Palestinians die as long as it leads to a path of killing more Jews. I ask where is God? But I know God is with us in the dark days and in the light days. But if we do not call out the evil of Hamas and those who support them, we are just as guilty.