Countdown to Christmas!

I’m still a kid a heart. I love Christmas but since I’m working on an inaugural, I have very little Christmas this year. It’s good to work on something for someone you believe in. I am getting ready to get back to school and I’m really looking forward to that.

I continue to think about how I’m going to live my future, but maybe I shouldn’t do that. Maybe I should just roll with the punches.

I love Christmas movies and basically any kind of “happily ever after” movie. I’m a rom-com girl. I have also been a newsie. About 6 years ago, I started reading a lot of fiction. I read all the Winston Graham Poldark books and then all the Outlander books by Diana Gabaldon. Really, it was my love of Hallmark movies that got me to Outlander.

Sam Heughen was in one of the royal movies with Roger Moore. I’m not sure if he was even credited at the time. It was called a Princess for Christmas. He was so cute in that one, I started looking up things he did and I caught some articles about a new series he was doing, Outlander. So I started reading the books and I couldn’t stop. I read all the “big” novels, the novellas and the companion books as well as keeping up with the series.

I say all that to say, I am listening to show tunes (did I mention I love Broadway?) and reading fantasy instead of watching the news. I read the news every day, but I don’t watch the hashing it out over and over and over….

Are you consuming as much news? And do you trust it?