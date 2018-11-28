Counting Down, But to What?

There are so many things I’m counting down. I’m working on the Georgians First Committee, I’m counting down to January 14th. I’m counting down to the start of school for the Spring semester, January 9th. I can’t wait to get back! And, of course, the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas! I love those movies because they put me in a good mood and if I’m really in a hurry and need a fix of happiness, I tune in for the last half hour (a plus if the movie has a royal theme) and watch the conflict, resolution and happy ending.

So that’s me. When my husband asked me to marry him, he gave me an article (from a magazine, no less) about delayed gratification. The theme was, if you are going to marry a doctor, you have to get used to delayed gratification. You wait until they get out of med school, until they set up practice, until they get established, until you have enough free time….and it goes on. Life is kind of that way but I put it in a more positive light. Delayed gratification is just having things to do. And really, would you want to have nothing on your place and you were wondering what to do next? I would hate that.

Transitions are terrible, but you know they will come to an end. Then you make plans for the next, big thing.

I’m a politico, so I think in terms of 2 year cycles. Since I’ve been with a U. S. Senator, you think in 6 year cycles. But now I’m thinking what do I want to do in the last 10 years of my career. And I’m keeping all my options open because that’s the way I like it.

When the Lord closes a door, He opens a window. Keep your eyes open and go through the open doors, or open windows.

And, I can’t wait to get back on campus and back in class. Three semesters to go in my Masters program and then about three more to get a PhD. But the timing, I’m not sure of.