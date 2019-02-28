Getting Back to Basics

I’m going back to school today and I can’t wait. Not for the whole semester but to meet with my advisor and the represent the Governor at Chuck Bullock’s class. One of the best things about my job is getting out and representing the 83rd Governor with people–young and old, of all backgrounds–Georgians! And I love it. I know it’s corny, and I love corny, but the campaign slogan, “Georgians First,” really means something. The man I work for puts Georgians first every day. It’s what we are expected to do. We won’t always be able to solve your problem, but we will do everything we can to make sure you are heard and we’ve exhausted every avenue to help you.

Today, I’ll be back on campus speaking the a political science class and having some other meetings around that looking at rural development and meeting with some constituents on their issues. I’ll also see my graduate advisor and get a plan to get back to school and finish my degree. Hooray!

As the office has been gearing up, I’m working with colleagues and some interns. I love developing people, finding their strengths and watching them go. I’ll tell you how the class goes and post some pictures, too.