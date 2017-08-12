I’m Getting Stressed Already, Yikes!

The plan was to get back into the swing of reading and preparing on Sunday but then I got an email from one of my professors and thought, “I’m not ready!” So here I am on a Saturday afternoon getting ready for next week. I finally get to my emails and find one from my math professor. I’m really terrified about this but I’ve decided I have to think about this differently. I need to open my mind and say to myself, “I’m not going to tell myself I’m not good at math (methods). I’m going to tell myself that I’m starting from scratch and I will get this.”

I know it seems I’m talking to myself a lot.

I have to get with Elizabeth, the librarian. I have to pick up my paper from Presidential politics and I’m looking forward to walking more on campus.

And, I can’t wait to debate.