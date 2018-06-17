In the Swing!

I’m sitting here watching the U. S. Open with my husband on Father’s Day. We’ll be having dinner next weekend with the kids as they are fathers now, too. While life is as busy as ever, we are happy and life is good. We’ve got a family vacation in a couple of weeks.

I’ve been thinking a lot as I prepare for school this fall about how to talk about things. It seems, not only have we lost critical thinking, but also, we’ve lost the ability to disagree. Oh, we are disagreeable, but we don’t know how to disagree. If you and I look at the same thing, we might come up with a different conclusion. That’s more difficult because you can look at the same thing in different ways.

I come from a place of non confrontation. People don’t believe that about me, but I try to come up with a solution that will give everyone something so it’s a win-win. I can see things from other people’s point of view and I think that’s a plus.

So as we go into Independence Day weekend and you’ll be spending time with friends and family, try to take a breath, talk about things, listen and don’t make assumptions about what what they really mean when they say something. Try to take people at face value, ask questions and see if you don’t move the dialog along.

Let me know.