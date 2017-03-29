I Said It Outloud…

I was leaving class with one of my friends on Monday night and I said it outloud. I told him, I didn’t know if I would get my research papers done on time. With work and family–mainly work–my schedule was getting derailed. He was encouraging, mainly because he’s unsure, too. It wasn’t quite “misery loves company” but you get the idea.

I got home from class last night and then I had some work to catch up on so I didn’t do any more school work last night. I decided to get a good night’s sleep, get up and walk this morning, go to work, get home and then spend the evening–all evening–getting work done. It’s not about getting caught up. It is about getting done what I HAVE to get done on time and then moving on to the next thing and getting it done with the appropriate amount of procrastination and a last minute dash. I was always the queen of knowing the last possible moment I could start something and finish on time.

When I told you the story about moving the stacks around, I didn’t tell you how I would finally solve the problem of the stacks. This is true. I would make a very large stack in the order of when things were due and then just start doing them. It’s kind of like a 3-D to do list.

So I made it through tonight’s requirements and then realized something. My partner in Judicial Politics to lead the discussion is the great young 3rd year law student. He and his wife just had a baby, so we’ve been sort of communicating by email. I realized I gave him the articles we were covering in the wrong order which might affect the ones he comes prepared to discuss. So, I sent him an email and asked him to call. I’m going to be sure I have numbers next time. I’m going to read all the articles anyway so I’ll be prepared to discuss any of them. He and I are probably the best presenters in the class, so I’m really not worried, I just don’t want to cause him any more stress. I’m the stress magnet and proud of it.

Tomorrow, I’ve got work, doctor’s appointments–did I tell you I had a questionable mammogram? I’m getting that followed up on and then heading to Athens for a couple of meetings before class. So the key to all of this is getting my work done the night before.

After tomorrow, I have one short paper and 2 research papers to finish. I can do it. I might fail. But I can’t worry about that right now.

I’ll do research Thursday through the weekend. I have one family event but most of the weekend is free and I can’t study 24/7. I do like to bounce around to activities and watch a little Hallmark Channel. It’s go time.