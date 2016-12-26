December 26th, 2016

It’s a Part of the Day to Day

I’m loving the time off for Christmas but I’m finding my research plans are a part of the day to day.  I think about it related to work.  Talk about it with my family (I hope they are not bored). And work it into my tweets and New Year’s resolutions:

1. Write more actual pen and paper notes to people

2. Put my phone down more–now that I have an Apple Watch, this one will be much easier 🙂

3. Stay on track for my dissertation on GOP Women’s Electoral Success–or lack thereof.

Of course, there’s always the “lose weight” one.  It stays on the list, but this year, I think it’s going to work.

So, I’m ready to get back to school after the grandkids come, a minimum of family drama and a few days off from work. Second semester of grad school, here I come!

And two of my favorite Paul McCartney Songs.

Martha Zoller
Martha Zoller

Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.

