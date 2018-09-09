It’s Been a Great, Wild Week

Can we use the word “great” any more? If not, it is very sad. One of my favorite movies of recent years is “The Greatest Showman,” so if I can’t celebrate being the “greatest,” that would be sad. This is a discussion for another time.

I’m using a beautiful shot of the Morgan County Courthouse in Georgia by Diane Webb. Because it’s one of the prettiest places in Georgia and in honor of all the traveling I’ll be doing the next two months.

It was my first full week at my new job and I’m a political junkie so I’m in my element. I’m working for the general election campaign for the Republican nominee for Governor in Georgia, Brian Kemp. I’ve supported him since before he announced because he’s the right person at this time to lead our state through the next 4 to 8 years. Not only does he have to tools to be governor, he’s put the work in. Wherever I go, I meet someone who had an unexpected and positive interaction with Sec. Kemp and he follows up and that’s rare in politics.

I’m sure some of the people who read this blog will be supporters of him and some will not, but the important thing is to be engaged. If you go to the website, you can see his plan for Georgia. If you go to social media and engage with the folks who won’t use their real names, you will think he doesn’t have an agenda. If you find me on social media, I use my real name and you can respond to me directly. I generally don’t engage in negative back and forth on social media because it’s unproductive. You can judge for yourself.

I had a very strong week. Got my feet on the ground and I am at full speed.

But can I tell you secret? I’m looking forward to being back in class next semester.

I will check in next week, but until then, read all the plans out there and then make sure you get to the polls to vote.