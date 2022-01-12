January 12th, 2022

It’s been awhile….

I haven’t written in awhile. This blog was for my journey to my PhD. I am still on that journey. I received my Master’s degree in May of 2021, finally. I probably won’t get a PhD as it requires more Math and I’m just done with that. But, I am now 62 and that means in Georgia, I can attend a non-degree program at a university system school at no charge. So that’s what I am doing.

I’ve enrolled at UGA–Go Dawgs! and this semester I’ll be taking a class from Anthony Madonna in my graduate field, but the rest of the classes will be fun. English literature, history and just expanding my mind. I will keep filling you in on my progress, or lack thereof and I will say to you to be a lifelong learner. It’s the best.

