Lots of Changes

I’m waiting to find out if I can continue this blog but until then, here’s what’s going on in my life. I am taking another semester off from school and still have three semesters to go. The grad school has been very helpful. There’s a reason why I’m a non-traditional student. I have lots of other things going on in my life. Family, work…. And the beat goes on.

I say to all students I mentor, “Go right to grad school!” If that’s what you want to do. I meant to go to grad school, but then life got in the way and by the time I had gotten all my kids out of school, helped my husband with his businesses–it had been 37 years. Now it’s been 40. I do have three semesters left for my Masters and I think I’ll do my PhD after that. It will take me longer, but it will be an accomplishment.

My best friend started after me, but she’s going to finish before me. Congrats!

So all in all, life is good and busy which is the way I like it.