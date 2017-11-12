November 12th, 2017

Making the Rounds…

I’m working on my paper for Legislative Process and finally making some progress.  The rough draft is due on Thursday.  I have a doctor’s appointment I’ll have to reschedule, but that’s okay. I made the rounds to some meetings yesterday morning before working on the paper and watching very sad college football. One of my friends who reads this blog and I were talking and he said something like, “I can feel the stress in your writing.”  That’s good because I am very stressed out related to school.  But I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am going to make it.

More to come.

 

Martha Zoller
Tags: , , , ,


Martha Zoller

Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.

Latest From Twitter