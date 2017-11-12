Making the Rounds…

I’m working on my paper for Legislative Process and finally making some progress. The rough draft is due on Thursday. I have a doctor’s appointment I’ll have to reschedule, but that’s okay. I made the rounds to some meetings yesterday morning before working on the paper and watching very sad college football. One of my friends who reads this blog and I were talking and he said something like, “I can feel the stress in your writing.” That’s good because I am very stressed out related to school. But I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am going to make it.

More to come.