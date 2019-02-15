Rocky Mountain High

I’ve flown through the Denver Airport on the way to other places but my niece moved there a couple of years ago and now my other niece and my sister in law will be moving out there also. So I figured Aunt Marnie needed to check it out.

One of the best storytellers





So I’ll head out this afternoon and will be arriving in Denver tonight. I’m still waiting to find out what I’m allowed to write here now that I’m a state employee and also, I’ve had a bit of a writer’s block. I will be speaking on campus on the 28th and I think I’ll be freed then.

Have a great weekend.