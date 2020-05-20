Summertime…

I’m taking the month of May off from data collection for my final paper next semester. I’ll work some over the summer and then will have my final classes next semester. Life is good.

I’m starting to feel normal again and I hope we will be able to really look at what has happened over the last few months and be objective. Or at least, acknowledge our biases and then analyze. Dealing with Covid is not partisan, but the media is treating it that way.

I think it is true that Republicans are risk takers in general and so they feel better equipped to deal with this without government intervention. However, we do have some things to cheer about. The original models showed possible deaths in the millions in America and it looks like it will be more like a very bad flu year and that is good news. We also didn’t spend enough time on nursing homes other than cutting off visitors. In addition, populations with health problems that were already more prevalent in minority communities i.e. diabetes and obesity were impacted by the virus the most. We need to deal with that.

As a woman of a certain age and I hate to admit, size…I am committed because of this take better care of myself. I got my knee replaced the end of last year and I am able to move more and I am doing that. My promise to myself is to be in a normal range of weight by September and I know I can do it and it will be better for my long term health whether it is to protect me from Covid-19 or just to live my best life. It’s worth it.

I won’t post often over the summer, but I’ll be back in full force in the Fall. Go Dawgs!