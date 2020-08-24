Back to School

As I was driving to work this AM, there was line of cars outside of the local middle school. I couldn’t help but think these parents are very happy to be going back to school. I think the parents are as happy as the students. Then I thought, “I am going back to class on Wednesday!” Hooray!

I’m already getting into the mode of doing the Dawg Check every day. That is the process of filling out some questions to see if you can come to campus. The big lesson of all of this, is if you are sick, stay home–the world will not end without you.

I can’t wait to get back to class. I’ll be reading two chapters for the first class and then getting ready to write. I’ll keep you posted here on what I’m doing and I’ll probably talk about it on Morningtalk with Martha Zoller on WDUN in Gainesville, Georgia. That’s AM 550 or listening live at www.accesswdun.com

Go Dawgs! #ATD