Talking to Flyover County

I attended a BSA “Blue and Gold” banquet in Kentucky.

We should be proud of the values Boy Scouts teach, how they’ve adapted to difficulties and now have lots of opportunities for boys and girls.

They also have clear values and guidelines that will help this country. On the ride there and back, we listened to Dr. Phil’s new book, “We’ve Got Issues.”

A great analysis of values that work in America.

If you have children or have raised children or have children in your life, you should read this.

It’s about the future and how we get to a better one.

In the conversations I had with many families in their 30s and 40s this weekend, they had one thing in common.

They felt they weren’t being heard by either party.

None of them were considering a vote or another vote for Pres. Joe Biden.

However, they all said that Donald Trump could win them back with a comment something like this:

“I know I’m not everyone’s favorite person, but have a plan and here’s what I’m going to do…” And then tell us without name calling and understanding that a certain percentage of flyover country needs a reason to come back to him.

I give this advice as someone who wants the GOP to win.

Not to tear it down but to understand we won’t get the majorities we need to win a mandate to pass real change and clean up the mess we’ve ALL made in the last 50 years.

As a young boomer, I say to the Greatest Generation before me and the generations after me, “I’m sorry. The Greatest Generation gave us freedom and we thought we should spend it out of existence. And to the generations coming after, we had fiscal responsibility until 1966 when the Social Security and Medicare money started getting mixed with the general budget. There were never lockboxes but at least we kept it separate until our lust for spending and programs exceeded our common sense.”

You can listen to more on this here.