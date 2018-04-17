Kentucky Blue

I headed to Kentucky this weekend to meet my new granddaughter and to help my kids out with three little ones. I will be missing one class and a part of the exam review. I’m a little nervous about that but I have let everyone know, I’m working with my tutor on Sunday and I have a proposal to make to my professor about the exam.

I am really not very stressed at this point. I’m sure I will be but it’s going to be alright.

The last day or two have been a whirlwind. My son has three children ages 4 1/2, 2 1/2 and 1 month–two boys and a girl. I’ve traveled to see them every time they have a child and I love this part of being Oma. Newborns are the easiest. I know they can’t tell you what’s wrong and that is frustrating. However, if they are crying, it’s one of three things. They are either hungry, tired or need their diaper changed–or something related to those three things.

My first grandson, just wouldn’t eat. He’d lost a pound since birth and no one was sleeping. The second night I was there, I let them sleep and I just rocked him all night long. The next day was his 2 week doctor’s appointment and we were all crying in the pediatrician’s office thinking something was terribly wrong. He was just one of those kids that needed formula and once we found the right one, he started eating and everyone started sleeping better. Once you have children, it’s always about sleep, food and comfort–not necessarily in that order and it lasts until you stop worrying about them.

What’s the old saying? A mother is only as happy as her saddest child….

So I have a few days off from school, but not really. I’ll be working on my homework to turn in, the assignment we don’t have to turn in and starting to study for my exam.

Wish me luck on the proposal I’m making to my professor…I’ll need it.