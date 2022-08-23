The Best of the Martha Zoller Show – Week of August 15-19



Listen to the highlights of last week’s Martha Zoller Show on Apple Podcasts here!

I start this episode by talking to Dr. Alonzo Plough of the Robert Wood Foundation about the affects of inflation on people of color and their communities. The current inflation issue is creating a wider wealth gap and is removing opportunities like home ownership and renting properties from those with lower incomes. We discuss what can be done beyond social welfare programs to help these communities.

Next, I bring Leah Aldridge of Women Lead Right to share a little bit about her work supporting suburban and in-town women and encouraging them to vote Republican. Women Lead Right’s “woman to woman initiative” encourages women to vote in the primary and the general election, and emphasizes the importance of issues like public safety and public education free of political agendas. As we approach the midterms in November, the organization is prepping to work harder than ever.

I close this episode with my Crane’s Corner segment with Bill Crane as we talk about Rudi Guiliani’s testimony in front of a Fulton County Grand Jury. Georgia continues to be very much in the spotlight of American politics, and now that the former Mayor is under criminal investigation, Bill and I discuss what the implications of the Fulton DA’s investigation might be.

You can listen to The Martha Zoller Show on AM550 and FM102.9 WDUN or steam on accesswdun.com, every Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.