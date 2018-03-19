March 19th, 2018

The Cycle of No Sleep

At different times in my life I’ve been an insomniac.  Maybe that’s not the correct word.

So I am not unable to sleep but I get into these cycles where I got to bed at a useful hour (9:30 to 11 pm) and I wake up at 2 am or so and don’t go back to sleep for a couple of hours.  I have this amazing alarm clock that projects the time and temperature on the ceiling. It’s my favorite thing in my bedroom.  But it’s my enemy when I have these sleep issues like tonight.  Because I’m mentally calculating how much time I have until I have to get up and it’s maddening.

However, with that said and being that it’s 2:48 am and I have 3 hours and 42 minutes until I need to get up.  I have 12 minutes to finish this as 3 1/2 hours more of sleep is a good number not to feel groggy when 6:30 am comes around.

I had a very good tutoring session on Sunday afternoon.  I did more of the work with just a little coaching by my tutor.  This is progress and I look for progress anywhere. I think this will be a good week.

Oh, and like the rest of America, my bracket is busted.

 

“Mr. Google,” as my father-in-law calls it says:

in·som·ni·ac
inˈsämnēˌak/
noun
noun: insomniac; plural noun: insomniacs
  1. 1.
    a person who is regularly unable to sleep.
    “I’m a terrible insomniac, I often write from four in the morning to seven”
adjective
adjective: insomniac
  1. 1.
    regularly unable to sleep.
    “as the host of an all-night radio show, Shepard would commune with his insomniac listeners”
Gotta love the reference used by Google is about an all-night radio host.
Martha Zoller
