The Cycle of No Sleep

At different times in my life I’ve been an insomniac. Maybe that’s not the correct word.

So I am not unable to sleep but I get into these cycles where I got to bed at a useful hour (9:30 to 11 pm) and I wake up at 2 am or so and don’t go back to sleep for a couple of hours. I have this amazing alarm clock that projects the time and temperature on the ceiling. It’s my favorite thing in my bedroom. But it’s my enemy when I have these sleep issues like tonight. Because I’m mentally calculating how much time I have until I have to get up and it’s maddening.

However, with that said and being that it’s 2:48 am and I have 3 hours and 42 minutes until I need to get up. I have 12 minutes to finish this as 3 1/2 hours more of sleep is a good number not to feel groggy when 6:30 am comes around.

I had a very good tutoring session on Sunday afternoon. I did more of the work with just a little coaching by my tutor. This is progress and I look for progress anywhere. I think this will be a good week.

Oh, and like the rest of America, my bracket is busted.

“Mr. Google,” as my father-in-law calls it says:

in·som·ni·ac inˈsämnēˌak/ noun noun: insomniac; plural noun: insomniacs 1. a person who is regularly unable to sleep. “I’m a terrible insomniac, I often write from four in the morning to seven” adjective adjective: insomniac 1. regularly unable to sleep. “as the host of an all-night radio show, Shepard would commune with his insomniac listeners”

Gotta love the reference used by Google is about an all-night radio host.