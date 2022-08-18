The Georgia Gang – August 14, 2022

Watch this week’s Georgia Gang episode here!

This week, we discuss Governor Kemp’s new tax rebates, Stacy Abram’s position on legalizing sports betting and casinos, new attack ads against Herschel Walker and more.

Georgia politics are increasingly becoming a national focus as the Fulton County DA continues to subpoena people like Rudi Giuliani and Lindsay Graham to testify about the 2020 election. We look at the FBI raid on Mar-a-lago and what that means for both parties going into this upcoming midterm.

Back in Atlanta, Dekalb County is building a new Fire and Police training facility despite pushback from a county commissioner, and Mayor Andre Dickens seems to be putting his foot down when it comes to reckless crime in his city.