The Georgia Gang – July 3, 2022

Watch my July 3 appearance on The Georgia Gang here! This week we discussed the state of Georgia’s response to the Dobbs ruling, new polls in the Governor and Senate race, Cassidy Hutchinson’s January 6 testimony, and more.

The Georgia Gang airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 p.m. on Fox5 Atlanta.