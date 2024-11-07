The Greatest Political Comeback

Donald Trump and his perseverance has orchestrated the greatest comeback in modern politcal history. Here’s a fantastic interactive tool to show how completely Donald Trump won this election. He won people over on the issues. There are three things that lead to this comeback nationally and in Georgia.

First, the total embrace by Donald Trump and his campaign and surrogates of early voting and maximizing the rules. Getting people out to vote. Next, Kamala Harris spent too much time talking about why she hated Donald Trump and not enough about or enough detail on her own views and she underperformed compared to Joe Biden in every demographic group and didn’t do that much better with women than Biden did. Finally, in Georgia, the Brian Kemp “get out the vote” machine along with Kelly Loeffler’s Greater Georgia, and Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition left no door “unknocked” and communicated with every possible voter.

This man endured assassination attempts and attacks of all kinds. People got the point about the shortcomings of Donald Trump, they just didn’t believe it, so they closed their eyes and they voted.

Let’s hope those who didn’t vote for him accept this victory and work towards a greater America.

So I ask one question, where’s Kamala Harris? She should be gracious and concede tonight. But she won’t, she’s using the Hillary Clinton playbook.

I am taking a few days off and will have a lot more to say about this next week. God Bless America.