1st Day of Class

It was the first day of US Presidents with Dr. Carson. I was finishing up a conference call on my way up the stairs at Peabody (and Peabody Hall is not for the faint of heart). This class is a little bigger than the two I had last semester–more students I mean. Most of them appeared to have been in classes together before. First thing that came to mind was what I call the law school lawn scene from Legally Blonde, so thanks to YouTube, I found it here.

I was momentarily put off waiting for the moment to introduce myself. As usual, once I got talking, I was more relaxed. There’s much more writing and reading in this class, but I think I have a plan. We are out next week for MLK Day, so I’ll take the fact we have two weeks til the next class to write one of the papers. At least, that’s the plan.

I see my role as a little political diversity in the class. As you would expect, most of the students–mostly from their side comments–seemed to still be distraught and even fearful about a Trump presidency. I can’t just brush this off as I’ve heard it enough to believe that it’s real.

I guess I’ve lived long enough to know this system works. Through good presidents, bad presidents and mostly mediocre presidents, this system works.

I think I’m going to have a little easier time balancing my qualitative and ever developing quantitative side in this class and the subject matter and the “small N” nature of the presidency, will give me the discussion I need with the amount of development of my quantitative side I must have.

By the end of class, I felt good. I’ll let you know how it goes next time.