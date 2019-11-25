A Strange Countdown

So, on Tuesday, I get my left knee replaced and then is all goes well, in about three months, I get the right knee replaced. I hope to be dancing by my daughter’s wedding in late May and then back to full movement by next December. I have a plan. Also in December, I will be graduating–also, if all goes well.

As you may remember, I had a difficult math class in 2017. I had a passing grade going into the final, but due to great work things that came up (additional work responsibility and getting up to speed), I didn’t study enough for the final and I blew it. In general, I have a harder time with math finals.

That put me into a precarious GPA situation. And then I took a couple of semesters off to help Gov. Kemp get elected and then set up the Field Office, so I’m lingering there. This semester, I have to make 3.3 this semester to get out of this precarious situation and I think I can do it. My guess is I’ll get an A (4.0) in Judicial Politics and a B (3.0) in Stats. I’m working very hard to get an A in both classes. It’s not the end of the line if I don’t. I’m so close to graduating and only need 3 more classes to finish. I feel like the little engine that could…I think I can, I think I can.

So here’s what’s left. Knee surgery. One paper and two finals. I’m almost finished with the last problem set for Stats, and that’s a group project and I feel good about it.

I can do it. So wish me luck on the surgery and getting my work done. Prayers would be helpful, too.