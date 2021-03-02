Seeing the Finish Line

It’s a weird thing to do independent study. I haven’t been on campus all semester but I am working with my committee, Dr. Susan Haire and Dr. Charles Bullock, on my final paper about the electoral success of GOP women. So much has changed since I started this project in 2016. There are more women, but they are more representative of their areas and not fans of “group think.” So, there’s lots of work to do in the party of Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene. I don’t know if there is that kind of range on the Democrat side? What do you think?

So the plan is, get a draft/outline by the end of this week or next and then have a couple of months to go back and forth and then graduate on May 14. Hooray!