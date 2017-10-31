A Sunny Day in Georgia

It was one of those weeks. I had class last Wednesday and Thursday evenings and then I had travel for work, family in for the weekend with three grandchildren, more travel for work and now I have about 48 hours until the next math assignment is due. I haven’t wasted any time. Truth be told, I haven’t had a minute to myself in a very long time. I had a bit of a meltdown Sunday afternoon and my husband, who really still can’t handle it when I cry, hugged me and said, “Do you feel unloved? Everybody loves you.” I know that and I have a great capacity for love, but I’ve got a lot going on. I am a stress magnet, you know.

I will get it (my math homework) done, or some version of it. The better news it this…I’ve figured out what needs to go on the 8 and 1/2 inch by 11 inch front and back piece of paper I can have with me for the exam. Hooray! While I am having success on the actual working of the problems, I struggle with remembering the rules and how to do the problems cold.

It rained all day on Saturday and then it’s been cold. We actually built a fire in the fireplace and before I left on my trip this AM, I cleaned out the fireplace and got it ready for the next time. I had a wonderful time with my grandkids and didn’t even think about what I should be doing this weekend. But I am focused now.

In the other class, I’m reworking my paper proposal and waiting for the click in my head which tells me I’m ready to write. I have one reaction paper (a short paper on the material from a particular week) to do and then my research paper. To say I haven’t started wouldn’t be accurate, but to say I’m behind would be.

I have a day off next week and I will be spending that day writing….