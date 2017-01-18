January 18th, 2017

Already Crunch Time

Tomorrow, I’ll be leading the discussion in class for Judicial Politics and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve ready the material, put together questions and made notes that everyone around me says are illegible. But I am ready.

A couple of weeks ago, a editor reached out to me from a blog called Bold.  We exchanged messages about me writing something about being in grad school in my 50s. So, here it is:

Step by Step: Grad School In Your 50s

Let me know what you think and tell all your friends to check my blog regularly.

Martha Zoller
Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.

