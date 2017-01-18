Already Crunch Time

Tomorrow, I’ll be leading the discussion in class for Judicial Politics and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve ready the material, put together questions and made notes that everyone around me says are illegible. But I am ready.

A couple of weeks ago, a editor reached out to me from a blog called Bold. We exchanged messages about me writing something about being in grad school in my 50s. So, here it is:

Let me know what you think and tell all your friends to check my blog regularly.