…And a Happy New Year

I enjoy this time of year. It’s so full of hope and in this phase of my life–new textbooks. I received the first one in the mail today for my next class in the math series. And the other one, I’m trying electronically. I’m not really sure if “textbooks” per se are the best for math classes–being in class and practicing is but I’m on board for having the right ones.

It’s been nice to have a break. I’m taking care of grandkids and I have a mountain of laundry to do before I go back to work on Wednesday. I have a meeting with the Dean on Thursday and also have to finish some volunteer work for Rotary by Friday and back to class the following Tuesday. Then it’s to Savannah for GRSP meetings mid month and I informed my husband he was giving me tickets to see my favorite author, Diana Gabaldon, at the Savannah book festival in February. He doesn’t do Valentine’s Day and I decided years ago, that wasn’t a battle I was going to fight so since this was on the 15th of February–I’m letting him let me go. I’m practically booked til Spring.

And, I’ll be helping Brian Kemp in his run for Governor of Georgia. I think he’s the best person in the GOP field and has the best plan for Georgia.

I didn’t get all the organizational work done during my time off I’d hoped to, but I did have a lot of family time–and insomnia–that happens from time to time, also.

I’m hoping you have a great new year and of course, Go Dawgs and back to academia after that. Could I be recovering from a national championship game on my first day of class for this semester? I hope so.