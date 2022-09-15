The Georgia Gang – September 11, 2022



Watch this week’s Georgia Gang episode here.

We start this week off by discussing the current poll numbers in the Georgia Governor’s race and the Senate race. Right now, Governor Kemp and Herschel Walker are holding slim leads in their respective races. What does this mean for their own campaigns moving forward, and how are Stacey Abrams and Senator Warnock reacting?

Next, after several business owners wrote an open letter to Georgia voters claiming the “extreme abortion policies” in our state will harm our economy and business reputation, we discuss how important the issue of abortion will be at the polls in November. Catapulted by Stacey Abrams’ lies about the Heartbeat Bill’s definition of abortion and healthcare for women with miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, voters are increasingly passionate about this issue.

Georgia is also dealing with other healthcare issues as Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center is set to close. We discuss what this will mean for Grady Hospital as it sees a large influx of patients and becomes the only trauma 1 center in the Atlanta area.

And finally, Fulton County is back in the spotlight. Not only is the county dealing with budget cuts, which may affect their ability to fund Grady Hospital, they are still looking for an official Elections Director as we are a month and a half out from November 8. We look at the Coffee County elector scandal which caught the eye of the Fulton County Special Grand Jury. Where is the Grand Jury going to go with these various investigations and what will that mean for the election?

The Georgia Gang airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 p.m. on Fox5 Atlanta.