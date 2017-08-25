Anticipation

The first album I bought with my own money was “No Secrets” by Carly Simon. “Anticipation” wasn’t on it but I’m in a mood of procrastination and thinking about this puts off the inevitable…I had to miss class this week and I have twice as much work to do for next week. I got the two math programs downloaded, but I have no idea what I’m looking at. They are called R and LaTeX and it might as well be Greek. I will be meeting with my professor on this. Thankfully, my husband is my tutor in math. We are going to work on the 4 problems I have to turn in on Wednesday tomorrow night and I think I’m ready.

Legislative Process is another ball of wax. The reading list is massive and I’m still have a problem really reading this material for the right stuff. I know it will come to me, but it’s more than just knowing what I read, I have to get the process and compare to other literature in the field. Again, I know I can do it, but I’m stressing and it’s only the second week.

This week has been a busy one. I’ve traveled with my boss around the state. While I cover the whole state, we do split up the responsibilities. We have a few more days of travel and then Labor Day weekend. I guess I’m saying this for the first time, I’m making a conscious decision to be behind until I get back from the beach, then I’ll catch up. The balancing of work and school isn’t hard, but the balancing of family, work and school is.

On top of all of that, we tried to adopt a Saint Bernard buddy for Mollie, our 7 year old Saint and it didn’t work out. I’m sad about that.

Well, tonight is study night and I’m procrastinating to write this blog. Just what is the difference between procrastination and anticipation?