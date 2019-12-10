Normally Positive?

It’s the end of the semester and I feel like a failure at everything. This is really unlike me as I will keep going to the cliff saying everything is great until I’m about to fall off. But in the semesters I take math (and hopefully this is the last one), I feel like a failure.

I have a good grade in my class. I do great on homework, labwork, in class work—you name it. But give me a test with a time table and I will perform 40% worse than I usually do on a math test. Give me a test where I can write out what I know, I’ll perform 20% better. I’m a wordy girl.

I won’t make excuses, I’m too old for that. I’ll just pray! That’s all I can do and finish my Judicial Politics exam tomorrow. But it’s all writing, so I’ll be good.